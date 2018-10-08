Kevin Zvokel of Ericsson

Ericsson, Agri-Valley Services and NewCore Wireless will conduct a joint 4G LTE trial using 600 MHz of spectrum in the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2018. The trial, taking place in Caro, Michigan, will be the first-of-its-kind with a regional carrier in the United States.

Agri-Valley Services is testing the performance of 600 MHz band for fixed wireless access for its subscribers. A successful trial would validate the commercial use of this spectrum in the regional carrier marketplace. NewCore Wireless, a provider in hosted solutions for regional carriers, will offer hosted core services for Agri Valley Services.

Edwin H. Eichler, president and CEO, Agri-Valley Services, says: “We look forward to the results of this 600 MHz trial. As we rolled out our existing truNet LTE wireless service, we did so with the intention of introducing vastly improved internet service to Michigan’s Thumb region.”

“Our partnership with Ericsson and NewCore Wireless enables us to explore new technologies and constantly advance our network. Having additional usable frequency would allow us to continue our mission of making high-speed internet available to rural homes and businesses in this area.”

Albert Kangas, general manager and chief operating officer, NewCore Wireless, says: “NewCore is pleased to be a partner in deploying 600 MHz Ericsson rural sites in the United States for this trial. We strive to ensure we deliver the needed elements of the solution so that our partners are successful in bringing enhanced wireless services to their communities. We believe that when our partners are successful, we are successful.”

The 600 MHz low-band spectrum allows operators to extend and enhance coverage by utilising low band radio wave propagation. For example, in rural areas more coverage can be provided per cell site, which drastically improves economics. This enables a more competitive and ultimately a better choice of wireless service for customers.

Kevin Zvokel, head of networks, Ericsson North America, says: “The success of this trial will be a gateway to enabling 600 MHz 4G LTE coverage to our rural customers on their existing network infrastructure. It will enable more options for customers who want to choose fixed wireless access solutions.”

