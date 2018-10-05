Bret Griess of CSG

CSG, the trusted partner to simplify the complexity of business transformation in the digital age, announced that it has closed the acquisition of Forte Payment Systems, Inc.

“The Forte acquisition uniquely positions CSG to help our clients create a convenient and differentiated customer experience, resulting in increased loyalty and share of wallet,” said Bret Griess, president and chief executive officer of CSG.

“In addition, this acquisition further advances our ever-expanding portfolio of public cloud offerings, grows our footprint in new verticals and strengthens our domain expertise in the increasingly complex payments world.”

CSG will provide more details regarding the anticipated impact of the acquisition to its financials on its third quarter earnings call.

