Versa Networks – the company behind a software platform that integrates cloud, networking and security services – is highlighted as a key market driver for its Secure Cloud IP architecture by analyst Futuriom. The news comes with the launch of a new report, Networking the Secure IP Cloud – Trends Driving the Cloud at NetEvents EMEA, in Portugal.

Versa Networks has also recently been recognised by Nss Labs, the independent fact-based cybersecurity guidance source, as the only pure-play SD-WAN vendor to achieve a 100% evaluation for security in the first ever Nss Labs group test for SD-WAN. Versa has been awarded a ‘Recommended’ rating in the Nss Labs Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) Group Test.

Cloud, SD-WAN and security are in the midst of an evolution that is quickly growing in importance and will eventually dominate the WAN-edge architecture. The new report by R. Scott Raynovich, Futuriom, makes the important point that: “Cloud networks have entirely different requirements from client/server networks. They need to connect a variety of physical and virtual endpoints, including branches, private data centers, and the Internet.”

R. Scott Raynovich also says: “Advances in commercial silicon and virtualisation mean it’s possible to use advanced software to manage networks on a virtual, software-driven platform. These networks can connect internally in data centres, or they can be used to connect the edge of an organisation to partners, branches, the cloud and private data centres, using advances in software-defined wide-area-network (SD-WAN) technology.”

The move to a multi-cloud environment is likely to be a long, slow process, even though it’s inevitable. Research from Maverick Research recently indicated that 83% of U.S. CIOs estimated more than half of their transactions would be conducted on a cloud infrastructure by 2020. And 79% of the respondents predicted that more than half of their transactions would be completed on applications leased using a SaaS platform by 2020.

Versa’s technology is enabled by the Secure Cloud IP architecture – a cloud-native multi-service, multi-tenant software platform that delivers elastic scale, segmentation, programmability and automation. Versa Secure Cloud IP integrates cloud networking, SD-WAN, wireless and mobile connectivity, transport line conditioning and software-defined security services (NGFW/UTM) in a flexible, versatile software stack that displaces multiple legacy branch-office hardware devices.

“Applying Versa’s platform architecture to multi-cloud, enterprise edge and managed security environments results in the ability to deploy software-defined branches with fewer hardware devices and streamline operations (policy and enforcement),” said Atchison Frazer, worldwide head of marketing, Versa Networks. “The new report from Futuriom launched today, building upon the Nss Labs 100% next-gen firewall, evaluation for SD-WAN security confirms our ability to deliver high security effectiveness and performance.”

