Event date: 13 – 15 November 2018

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Digital Transformation Asia examines the fundamental building blocks of a successful ‘digital partner’ telco business for the 2020s – from virtualization, simplification, automation, and truly data-driven intelligence, to the radical shift in the role of technology, organizational design and culture needed to serve a new generation of B2B and B2C customers.



With Asia set to lead the world in 5G deployment, delivering on the promise of transformation is now an imperative for the region’s leading operators. Becoming a digital partner demands embracing new business models, and transforming business, IT and network capabilities to deliver new levels of agility.

The ultra-low latency and faster speeds enabled by 5G coupled with real-time data processing, analytics and AI capabilities of the Intelligent Edge will not only improve operations and enhance the customer experience, but also pave the way to a myriad of new business opportunities for operators. Operators who can harness the power of the intelligent edge will literally be able to gain the edge over their competitors with the launch of new innovative services that go beyond connectivity.

This agility will involve analysing and acting on the data collected at the edge of the network in real time. Building this intelligent edge will require transformation in all areas of the business as well as the adoption and integration of new digital technologies.

Key messages:

Explore how to accelerate your digital transformation journey by optimizing your existing networks, IT, resources and organization whilst embracing new technologies.

Collaborate with existing and new partners in the digital ecosystem to define your future. Connect with innovation leaders through the Catalyst proof-of-concept showcase.

Become a digital partner, innovator, and leader.

