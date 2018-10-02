In addition, Ericsson has worked on a number of advanced field trials in both Sweden and Estonia including explorations into how 5G and Augmented Reality (AR) can create new possibilities. In cooperation with Karolinska Institute, one of the world’s providing medical universities, Ericsson outlined for Nordic prime ministers how 5G will transform healthcare. As part of this a joint team explained how a 5G-enabled drone could save lives by transporting a defibrillator directly to the site of a cardiac arrest victim.

