In the third phase of China’s 5G technology R&D trial organised by China’s IMT-2020 (5G) promotion group, Huawei and Intel jointly completed the SA (Standalone) First Call test based on the latest 3GPP Rel-15 2018 June specs, thus completing the entire process of the 3GPP R15 protocol.

The test was conducted in the laboratory of the China IMT-2020 (5G) promotion group. In the test, Huawei provided the 5G base station and 5G core network based on the 3GPP R15 standard. Intel provided the third-generation Intel 5G Mobile Trial Platform.

In the 3.5GHz frequency band, both parties tested full stack initial access, registration and the radio bearer establishment with NR RRC and 5GC NAS protocol stack based on the R15 standard SA architecture, and completed the SA first call. The test achieved the expected targets.

In June of this year, Huawei and Intel completed the NSA IODT lab test and, at the end of August, started the field test in China’s Third-Phase 5G R&D Test. This time, they first completed the SA test, which reflects their determination to fully support the Third-Phase 5G R&D Test. Both companies will continue to promote 5G commercialisation.

Yang Chaobin, president of Huawei’s 5G product line, said: “The completion of the SA test, based on the R15 protocol, is another important milestone for Huawei in China’s Third-Phase 5G R&D test. Huawei will continue focus on system commercialisation in the Third-Phase 5G R&D test, and together with industry partners will promote 5G business success.”

Asha Keddy, vice president and general manager of Next Generation and Standards at Intel said: “Intel’s 5G Mobile Trial Platform has been a key technology in enabling global 5G testing and will help to define the future use cases for 5G. Now that the IODT (interoperability test) for the Standalone architecture in the Third-Phase 5G R&D test has been completed, we are a step closer to the commercialisation of 5G and to delivering the powerful user experiences that it will bring.”

