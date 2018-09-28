Pascal Menezes of MEF

MEF has announced the titles of nearly 20 Proof of Concept (PoC) Showcase demonstrations that will be presented at the MEF18 global networking event (mef18event.com), held 29 October – 2 November 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

The PoCs will highlight how the MEF 3.0 framework is revolutionising the industry’s ability to orchestrate assured communications services across a global ecosystem of automated networks.

“We are eager to unveil our 2018 PoC Showcase because we are seeing enormous strides from the community in progressing all aspects of MEF 3.0 service and technology development.In fact, we have doubled the amount of PoC participants compared to last year’s event,” said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF.

“This year’s PoCs fall into six broad categories and exemplify the many aspects of MEF 3.0 services and the transformation required to deliver them successfully: automated commercial interaction; service fulfillment and activation; service assurance; multi-layer services; SD-WAN; and Universal CPE.”

The current list of 18 confirmed PoC demonstrations is shown below. See the PoCShowcase page for the most up-to-date information, as MEF anticipates additional companies will join this list.

Automated commercial interaction

PCCW Global, Sparkle, Tata Communications, SingTel, CBCcom, Liquid Telecom, Clear, and Cataworx – MEF 3.0 LSO Federated Inter-carrier Bandwidth-on-Demand Services Through Automated Discovery and Blockchain Settlement Colt Technology Services and Zeetta Networks – Blockchain-Based Carrier Marketplace for LSO Sonata

Service fulfillment and activation

Tata Communications, Sparkle, Equinix, Liquid Telecom, ECI, Amartus, and Spirent – Fulfillment and Activation of an Intercontinental MEF 3.0 Service Spanning Four Operators Vodafone, Verizon, EXFO, Fortinet, and CENX – over Multiple Domains via the LSO Interlude Interface and Across Multiple Vendors Vodafone, Ciena, and DGIT Systems – Pocket-sized Model-driven Networks Zayo and Ciena – Self-Service, Agile, Orchestrated CloudLink AT&T, Equinix, and Ciena – Multi-Domain, Application-Defined Advanced Global Interconnection Orchestration AT&T, Amdocs, Fujitsu, and Iometrix – Transformation in Action – Harmonising Delivery of Intent-based Networks and Services

Multi-layer services

CenturyLink, NEC/Netcracker, Infinera, and Coriant – MEF 3.0 Implementation for Orchestrated Multi-layer Optical Transport

Service assurance

Colt Technology Services and Accedian -Machine Learning for Service Assurance CenturyLink and Infinera – Data Science Applications for LSO Architecture-based Service Fulfillment and Assurance Spectrum Enterprise, Telus, Nokia,and Sandvine – Application-aware, Multiservice Provider Self-optimising Network Using MEF 3.0 LSO Framework Verizon – DevNet – Application Intelligent Software-Defined Network

SD-WAN

Fortinet and Tata Communications –Zero Touch Services with Secure SD-WAN Sparkle and Amartus – Towards a Multi-vendor Orchestrated SD-WAN: LSO-enabled Solution with Open Source Orchestrator and Container-based uCPEs BringCom,Versa Networks, Simbanet, and Isocel – Instantiation and Delivery of SD-WAN over a Virtualised and Orchestrated Wholesale Carrier Ethernet Access Service

