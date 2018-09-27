The nature of communications technology has changed, thanks to the cloud. It is helping businesses drive efficiencies, reduce costs and tap into new market opportunities, and is a growth catalyst for digital service providers, enabling them to create a global footprint.



Adopting cloud-based telecommunications services eliminates the need for expensive on-site equipment, enhances the productivity of satellite workers and increases service agility.

However, keeping up with the demand for global connectivity, service flexibility and reliability depends on having the right partner to manage this at scale.

This paper assesses how digital service providers should address these challenges. It also outlines the building blocks of cloud communications, the role of global telecom provider and deployment strategies for ensuring high-definition mobile-first voice experiences.