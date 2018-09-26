Flexera has launched FlexNet Edge, a new component of its Software and IoT Monetisation Platform. The smart edge server enables updates and gathers device data from partially connected or disconnected environments.

It is said to advance Flexera’s new updates and insights technology and provides full automation and control for the delivery and deployment of software and firmware updates.

Even as the number of connected devices continues to grow, there are key use cases where applications and devices remain intentionally disconnected from the Internet – including high security business applications, high-performance computing software, medical devices and industrial equipment.

Suppliers need to keep these applications and devices up-to-date, send security updates and deliver the value available with new product versions. Buyers benefit from staying current, gaining access to the latest features, reducing support costs and avoiding costly downtime.

In addition, the insights gained from device status data allows suppliers to maintain an audit trail of software versions that have been deployed to specific devices. This data is valuable for making informed support and maintenance decisions, and in some cases is a regulatory requirement – see the FDA Medical Device Safety Action Plan.

“Suppliers today want to provide a seamless user experience with up-to-date and secure applications, no matter if those are Internet-connected or not,” said Matthew Dunkley, Flexera’s senior director of strategy and product management.

“FlexNet Edge extends our state-of-the-art solutions to the edge and into high security environments, including medical and industrial facilities. Our Software and IoT Monetisation platform provides a centralised management solution for all applications and devices – whether they’re connected or disconnected.”

FlexNet Edge is part of Flexera’s Updates and Insights technology. The module delivers, deploys and tracks software and firmware updates based on entitlements. These tasks can be automated – leading to greater operational efficiency, or managed by a local administrator – providing a higher level of control. FlexNet Edge enables these functions for disconnected or partially connected software and devices.

