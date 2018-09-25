Konstantin Selgitski of Dzinga

Dzinga launched its new communications platform for business which supports communications between businesses and their customers across web, phone, mobile and social media.

The new platform is said to help businesses of any size deliver a professional and effective customer communications platform. By integrating social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger alongside text messaging, voice calls and web queries, Dzinga offers businesses a single platform to monitor and communicate with customers however they interact with a company.

Dzinga has also upgraded its 21-second call-back widget. This allows businesses to simply and effectively add a ‘call me back’ button to their website and react to customer queries instantly. Businesses deploying the call back functionality have seen double digit increases in customer enquiries in a matter of days. The widget can now be animated and customised to match a company’s brand identity.

The new cloud workplace functionality enables companies to simply and effectively organise internal communications between employees working remotely. It includes a corporate messenger functionality, web telephony and desktop and mobile communication apps, keeping employees connected wherever they are.

Dzinga’s new platform is simple to deploy and integrate into a company’s website, intranet or internal workflow systems. With clear, transparent pricing, Dzinga customers are reassured that there are no hidden costs or invoicing surprises.

“Every business thrives on great customer service. But businesses today are faced with customers communicating via social media, on the phone, via the web and email or through text messaging. This can make it very difficult to track and manage customer queries when they come about,” comments Konstantin Selgitski, Dzinga.

“The new Dzinga platform provides access to all enquiries in one simple to use platform, allowing customers communicate with businesses across any communications channel. We believe every company, regardless of their size or stature, can benefit from smoother and more effective communications.”

