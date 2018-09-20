Andy Summerfield of BT Group

RingCentral UK, Ltd. , a wholly-owned subsidiary of RingCentral, Inc. , a provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions, reports that BT has enhanced and extended its Cloud Phone solution (hosted by RingCentral) to meet the needs of medium and large enterprise customers.

The mobile-first solution, which has been rebranded as BT Cloud Work, provides the key communications capabilities enterprises need to engage customers, drive greater workforce productivity, and enhance mobility.

Designed for today’s increasingly distributed workforce, BT Cloud Work offers enterprise customers fully featured voice, conferencing, and collaboration solutions.

“Demand for cloud communications among enterprises has skyrocketed as they recognise the tremendous value across their business – from workforce enablement and customer engagement to cost savings,” said Marty Piombo, vice president of Strategic Partnerships at RingCentral.

“We’re honored that BT has selected RingCentral as its offering of choice for their medium and large enterprise customers, with BT serving some of the biggest enterprise brands in the UK. Through BT Cloud Work, we look forward to powering the way UK enterprises communicate, collaborate, and connect.”

The reported benefits of BT Cloud Work include:

Improved flexibility and productivity as workers can connect anytime and from anywhere with a single, integrated telephone number

Single business identity enabling enterprises to manage multiple office locations, create an auto receptionist, route calls, and manage directory listings

Access to a professional services support team of industry experts to assist with initial planning, strategic consultations, comprehensive implementation or integration designs, and provide ongoing support and system training

“It’s clear that the rapidly changing communications needs of today’s distributed and mobile workforce cannot be met with legacy solutions. Increasingly, cloud-based services will be vital in helping enterprises to work faster and smarter,” said Andy Summerfield, managing director, Corporate Accounts, Enterprise, for BT.

“We’re committed to meeting the full spectrum of communications needs of enterprises in the UK. RingCentral is a Gartner recognised UCaaS industry leader, and we’re thrilled to be extending our relationship to meet the needs of larger enterprises.”

