Ian Whiting of Ruckus Networks

With more than 20 Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) trials under its belt, Ruckus Networks aims to enable enterprise and service provider customers to deploy LTE with Wi-Fi simplicity.

An Arris company, Ruckus Networks , says it is the first technology provider to achieve FCC certification for Citizens Broadband Radio Service. This certification covers Ruckus’ portfolio of 3.5 GHz access points under its OpenG brand. This is another step towards commercial deployments on the CBRS band for enterprise-driven private LTE networks and service provider network augmentation.

Applications utilising CBRS technologies include wide-area surveillance cameras, mobile point-of-sale, remote data transfer to critical communications and private LTE networks. CBRS improves the wireless coverage and capacity on a large scale, making it ideal for in-building, public space and industrial IoT wireless requirements in a world where spectrum is limited but data demand is not.

“With over 20 CBRS technology trials and as the first company with FCC-certified CBRS APs, Ruckus is clearly a leader in this space,” said Chris DePuy, Technology Analyst, 650 Group. “This technology will open up new use cases for connectivity, automation, and indoor and outdoor cellular coverage using the CBRS spectrum for the enterprise and service providers. Congratulations to the team!”

CBRS is 150MHz of the 3.5GHz band (3550MHz to 3700MHz) made available by the FCC for commercial use through an innovative spectrum-sharing framework. This will make spectrum available for the delivery of LTE services without requiring a license. Customers want to take advantage of this opportunity to drive experiences in in-building cellular, security, safety, automation and analytics.

“This major milestone is one of the final stages before CBRS commercial deployments are made possible,” said Ian Whiting, president of Ruckus Networks. “As a leading network provider, we are enabling organisations to deploy and manage a private LTE network, as easily as deploying a Wi-Fi network. Our OpenG LTE portfolio enables customers across a variety of different verticals to take advantage of this spectrum.”

