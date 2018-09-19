Joe Canavan of Blue Stream

Blue Stream has gone live with Netcracker Technology’s Revenue Management solution to support its increasing subscriber base and enable more modernised cable billing operations.

Blue Stream delivers TV, phone and internet services to over 40,000 customers in South Florida, offering speeds up to 1Gbps to all homes within its service area. Netcracker’s cable billing platform will support Blue Stream’s continued organic and M&A growth, including its recent acquisition of systems in St. Lucie, Florida, which brought additional subscribers onto Netcracker’s solution.

Netcracker’s Revenue Management solution enables Blue Stream to bill for myriad services across business lines through a single, end-to-end platform. The solution also provides Blue Stream with a new self-service offering for converting subscribers, enabling a better experience overall.

“Our vision for growth encouraged us to utilise Netcracker’s Revenue Management solution, which has allowed us to modernise core billing processes through a single system,” said Joe Canavan, chief operating office at Blue Stream. “Netcracker continues to demonstrate its ability to be a strategic partner, delivering innovative solutions which simplify operations and improve our customers’ experiences across all channels.”

“As businesses and consumers across the United States ask for more and more digital services, cable operators must ensure their ability to deliver and bill for those increasingly complex offerings,” said Chris Finn, general manager North America at Netcracker. “We are glad to support Blue Stream’s transformation into a digital service provider with our cable billing platform.”

