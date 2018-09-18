(Sponsored)

Focusing on the low bandwidth area of IoT, 1NCE have brought to market a SIM card that offers multimode connectivity. Their ground-breaking connectivity platform aggregates LPWA and Narrowband technologies and traditional technologies, such as 2G and 3G with the ability to connect to all of them on one SIM card.

This future proof solution means IoT devices can connect to whatever technology is available in the field at the time. Included in the 1NCE package is an innovative Connectivity Management Platform, designed with latest tech to host billions of connections and all the features necessary to manage devices remotely, analyse data consumption and is embedded with security.

To find out more about 1NCE and their world 1st IoT SIM card https://hubs.ly/H0dbjt50