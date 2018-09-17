Mobile Operator industry leaders are preparing to take center stage at the inaugural Mobile Video Industry Council (MVIC) event, on 18 October 2018 at The Tower Hotel in London. Designed to bring together a focus group of mobile video specialists from Tier 1 operators around Europe and the Middle East, the agenda will cover:

What real mobile video data from the last 12 months reveals

5G architectures and the real cost of build and ownership

The business models that have worked well between OTT providers and mobile operators

How to maximise the RAN for QoE and remain competitive

And much more.

Delegates will gain unique insights on the state of mobile video in other operator networks and their success stories and learning points around monetisation and cost reduction, competitive strategies to manage OTT content and lessons in managing video traffic deployed from the Cloud.

Roundtable discussions will tackle topics such as:

Maximising the RAN

NFV and mobile video

Traffic analytics, filtering and DPI

Only 30 places are available and the event will wrap up with canapés and a craft beer tasting with The Tasting Quarter before a networking dinner and overnight accommodation provided at The Tower Hotel.

Face the future of 5G as a collective force. Please refer to the agenda for more information on speakers and facilitators. Register now, as space is limited.