Event date: November 26-27, 2018

Dubai, UAE

GSMA Mobile 360 Series – MENA in Dubai celebrates the impressive commitment made by the Middle East & North Africa region’s mobile operators, technology industry and governments to invest in transformative technologies such as AI, Blockchain and 5G. The region’s ambitious and rapid transformation is propelling MENA into the global spotlight as the go-to place to experience the implementation of technology’s latest trends and innovations.

Now in its 6th year and first in a standalone format, the agenda assembles an unparalleled speaker roster who provide essential perspectives on the region’s vision to forge a global digital economy with MENA at its heart. Over 400 senior-level, regional and international leaders from operators, governments, global brands, and different economic sectors convene to discuss the socioeconomic impact of the unyielding ambition of adopting new technology and fostering innovation.

