Swisscom has selected Ericsson to deliver a new end-to-end 5G IP transport network to meet the mobile operator’s demands for scalability, availability, performance, and lower latency.

The end-to-end 5G transport network increases capacity, adds automation and provides advanced features for its radio and core networks that will enable extreme low latency and new 5G industry use cases.

Using Ericsson’s Router 6000 and Juniper Networks’ 5G core routing portfolio, Ericsson takes end-to-end responsibility for Swisscom’s 4G and 5G networks – from radio base stations to the data centre. This includes hosting core applications such as IMS and Packet Core and managing network slices end to end with Ericsson Dynamic Orchestration.

Heinz Herren, CIO and CTO at Swisscom, says: “We have selected Ericsson’s transport solution for our 5G network. Partnering with Juniper Networks, Ericsson has extended its transport coverage and can now take end-to-end transport responsibility all the way from the Radio Access Network (RAN) to the next generation core. Seamlessly managed and orchestrated, this reduces our complexity and affords a more efficient, high-performing network.”

Arun Bansal, SVP and head of Ericsson in Europe & Latin America, says: “Ericsson has stepped up and taken responsibility for transport. This deal is an important proof point for the end-to-end 5G transport solutions that we recently launched. The ease of use of our one-stop shop reduces not only complexity for Swisscom but also their total cost of ownership.”

The Router 6000 series is a complete portfolio that responds directly to operators’ challenges of exponentially growing data traffic volumes and a significantly increased number of connected devices. It not only addresses operators’ needs for scalability, but also for security and higher operational efficiency.

Ericsson announced that it was strengthening its end-to-end mobile transport solutions by building on its radio expertise and adding best-in-class IP edge and core transport platforms and security solutions from Juniper Networks. Swisscom represents the first announced customer win as part of this newly deepened partnership.

Swisscom has previously announced that it will be ready to launch its 5G network by the end of 2018.

