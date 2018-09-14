Teleste Corporation reports that the Finnish telecommunications operator DNA has deployed Teleste’s Optimo transcoders in the delivery of live TV and video on demand (VOD) services in OTT (over-the-top) networks.

The transcoders enable DNA to provide their customers with TV channels and streaming videos with 4K image quality, and the customers can also enjoy the content on various mobile devices including their personal smart phones.

“As OTT services increase in popularity among the consumers, it is important the we meet our customers’ expectations of being able to enjoy content in the most recent formats and with the latest types of devices. We are confident that Teleste’s transcoders enable us to provide a successful OTT service with high quality and easy adaptation to the future needs of content delivery”, stated Pekka Jääskeläinen, head of entertainment services development at DNA.

The Optimo transcoders ensure that content with any input resolution can be ingested and converted to any output resolution while maintaining the precise ratio of the quality to the bit rate.

All the resolutions required for the multi-screen service are available at the same time from a single platform, which guarantees operators that the services are scalable, flexible and reliable. It also makes the Optimos future-proofed in providing advanced video services for the current and next-generation consumer devices – including the very best of today: 4K/UHD.

“Today, consumers have more choices than ever when it comes to providers of OTT-based TV and video content and streaming services. For operators who wish to hold position as their customers’ number one choice, the pressure is to provide a service with no shortcomings on quality.”

“We are pleased that DNA, as a major service provider in Finland, turned to us for a technology that allows their customers to enjoy TV and video content when and where desired – without sacrificing even a bit of the stream quality”, says Julius Tikkanen, vice president of video service platforms at Teleste.

Teleste Optimo transcoders are designed to manage and distribute TV channels, as well as Internet and video services, across DVB, IPTV and OTT networks. The transcoding technology is powered by AWS Elemental live video processing software in order to provide real-time video and audio encoding for linear pay TV broadcast, as well as for live streaming on new media platforms.

With the transcoders, operators can ensure smooth content delivery from the headend to homes for viewing on set-top boxes, PCs, tablets and smart phones.

DNA Plc is a Finnish telecoms group providing voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland’s largest cable operator and cliams to be the pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus