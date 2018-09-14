Roman Stanek of GoodData

GoodData, the providing platform in fully-managed and scalable analytics, announced the release of international features to lower barriers typically associated with delivering analytics to a worldwide audience.

With access to eight languages, regional specific formats for numbers and currency, custom time zones, and geocodes, clients can confidently plan for expansion into new geographies with no limits to their product roadmap.

GoodData’s platform is backed by 24/7 customer support and a network of data centres across the US, Canada, and the EU along with a unified framework of security and privacy compliance, including GDPR.

In today’s global business network environment, companies need to create embedded analytic offerings that are robust, secure, and are not constrained by geography. Regardless of size, clients demand insights that can be delivered to customers, employees, business partners, and regulators around the world.

“GoodData is continuing on our mission to make analytics persistent and pervasive by removing any boundaries that keep insights in isolation – via location, language or otherwise,” shares GoodData CEO and co-founder, Roman Stanek. “Our goal is to make data available to any and all users who are looking to make data-driven business decisions.”

By removing geographic boundaries for customer-facing insights, companies can easily and seamlessly build analytic applications for global competitive advantage.

