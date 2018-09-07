Computers can now learn to solve networking problems for themselves, a study from the University of Waterloo has found.

“There are several challenges in computer and telecommunication networks, such as network security, network management, and traffic engineering,” said Raouf Boutaba, a professor in the David R. Cheriton School of computer science at Waterloo.

“The use of machine learning in this context will make networks more secure, better managed, and provide a better quality of service.”