Huawei claims to be positioned as a Leader in the LTE market according to the newly-released Magic Quadrant for LTE Network Infrastructure by Gartner, a world advisory and research firm. Gartner evaluated the end-to-end (E2E) LTE infrastructure vendor’s completeness of vision and ability to execute in the report.

In the 5G era, LTE will stimulate new momentum for business growth

As users’ demand for data consumption increases, network traffic will proliferate. LTE, with its outstanding coverage in a broad range of areas and high terminal penetration rate, will emerge as the standard for basic networks in the 5G era. In recent years, Huawei has made continuous efforts to lead the LTE evolution, proactively promoted the formation of an LTE industry ecosystem, and launched a 10-fold capacity improvement solution to help operators embrace any potential traffic challenges.

All business connected @ 5G era LTE based on SingleRAN Pro lays a foundation for future business landscape.

The approaching 5G era requires operators to be fully prepared in terms of infrastructure, ecosystem, business models, operational capabilities, and other aspects. All business connected @5G Era LTE is an important milestone along the way towards 5G,which it can develop new features such as 4T4R, 4T6S, 8T8R and Massive MIMO (TM9) to continue improving LTE network capabilities.

The delivery of such a network, business models, and practices in this regard will lay a solid foundation for business success in the 5G era while helping to meet today’s increasing service requirements its SingleRAN Pro has three key components of the 5G network: 5G all-in-one infrastructure, mobile cloud architecture and automation capabilities.

Huawei provides wireless network products, solutions, and services to more than 500 mobile operators, covering nearly three billion mobile users worldwide. As of June 2018, Huawei ranked first in the telecom industry with the construction of over 360 LTE commercial networks, serving over 100 capital cities.

Huawei will continue to develop innovative technologies to help operators reduce network O&M costs and incubate all business to maximise network value. Huawei’s mission is to assist operators in delivering high-quality and cost-effective information services to a significantly wider range of audience, achieving long-term business success, and building a competitive edge for future 5G networks.

