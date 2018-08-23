A new eBook from CCgroup’s MediaTech team outlines the role of telecom network operators and over-the-top service providers (OTTs) in the broadcast industry, and the vendor opportunity.

In recent years, there has been a huge shift toward video being distributed and accessed via the internet — and research suggests that this trend appears to be growing.

Traditional broadcasters now face competition from OTT players like Netflix, as well as from telcos — Telia, AT&T and Telefonica have all recently done deals that put them in direct competition.

But are telcos there to threaten or assist traditional players? And how can traditional broadcasters ensure they remain competitive in the media and entertainment market?

This report from CCgroup looks at:

The impact that new players such as OTTs and telcos are having on the traditional broadcast industry

How traditional players can differentiate in the new competitive landscape

The critical role MediaTech solutions providers can play in supporting this process

Contributors to this report include: Amazon Prime Video Europe, BT Sport, Dolby, Jukin Media and Virgin Media, along with industry consultants Graham Lovelace, Jorge Pavao de Sousa and Paolo Pescatore.

