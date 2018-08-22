Vinod Kumar of Subex

Subex, a telecom analytics solution provider, announced that it has signed a new contract with Türk Telekom via its partner Gantek to deploy the latest version of its ROC Revenue Assurance solution. As part of this deal, Subex will be upgrading its existing Moneta deployments to ROC Revenue Assurance v6 and will cover the fixed-line, broadband and mobile operations of the merged entity of Türk Telekom and Avea.

Türk Telekom, with 177 years of history, is the first integrated telecommunications operator in Turkey. Having a wide service network and product range in the fields of individual and corporate services, Türk Telekom unified its mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under the single “Türk Telekom” brand as of January 2016.

Türk Telekom has 13.9 million fixed access lines, 10.1 million broadband and 19.9 million mobile subscribers as of March 31, 2018 and provides services in all 81 cities of Turkey.

Subex was selected after a competitive bid, with the help of its partner Gantek, wherein the company was able to successfully showcase the superiority of its Revenue Assurance solution, and how the integration of Hadoop and Machine Learning capabilities makes the solution future ready. As part of the deal, Subex’s ROC Revenue Assurance will enable Türk Telekom to have a converged Revenue Assurance platform, thus protecting their revenue across all their lines of business.

“We are excited to extend our long-standing partnership with Türk Telekom by upgrading our existing deployment to ROC Revenue Assurance v6. The latest version of the solution leverages native Hadoop architecture, along with Machine Learning capabilities, and can process over 30B CDRs a day. Through the deployment of ROC Revenue Assurance, we will protect their business with a convergent system that will cover all their business areas.” said Vinod Kumar, CEO and managing director, Subex.

Commenting on the development, Türk Telekom spokesperson said, “We have been partnering with Subex over the last ten years to safeguard our business from revenue leakages, and with the deployment of ROC Revenue Assurance v6, we look forward to expanding coverage into new and advanced areas of risk.

We have selected Subex as their solution offered true future-proofing with the most advanced feature set to drive significant efficiency gains.”

“As Revenue Assurance practitioners are transitioning to Business Assurance, it was imperative to partner with a vendor who shared our vision in terms of the direction of this domain. In addition, the Machine Learning capabilities gives Turk Telecom the agility to ensure an effective risk coverage while keeping pace with business.”

Gantek, a Systems Integrator in Turkey has also been involved by supporting the deployment and playing a large part in the project integration. Speaking on the announcement, Ahmet Ongun, CEO of Gantek, said, “We are happy to work with Subex on deploying their ROC Revenue Assurance at Türk Telekom. This new project strengthens the joint position of Subex and Gantek in the Turkish market as a team in the space of BSS”.

Subex’s ROC Revenue Assurance is the industry’s first revenue assurance solution that simplifies RA. The solution helps customers in addressing revenue assurance challenges inherent to individual service verticals: Wireless, Fixed, Cable MSPs, and MVNOs. It also helps address revenue assurance across multiple functional areas such as service fulfilment, usage integrity, retail billing, interconnect/wholesale billing, and content settlement in addition to revenue management in marketing, campaign management, offer development and lead management.

