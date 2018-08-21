In the short time since its connectivity offering went to market, 1NCE reports it has gained global recognition for pushing boundaries in the IoT sector, by addressing the need for simple and affordable connectivity.

The company’s focus on Internet of Things (IoT) innovation has led it to create more than 50 proof of concept use cases in multiple vertical sectors. With the strategic support of Deutsche Telekom, 1NCE has created an offer it believes will unlock the true potential of the Internet of Things. To find out more about 1NCE, follow the link. https://hubs.ly/H0dbjt50