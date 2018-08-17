Arun Bansal of Ericsson

Ericsson has been selected by Hi3G, operating as 3 in Denmark, to modernise its transport network with 5G-ready routers over the next three years.

The new IP Mobile Backhaul transformation project will see the implementation of Router 6000 hardware, software and customer support (part of Ericsson Radio System). This will prepare Hi3G’s network for future 5G requirements, and support the significant increase in the number of connected devices on the network.

The rollout will start during the fall of 2018 and expands Ericsson’s partnership with Hi3G. The Scandinavian communications service provider already has a long experience with Ericsson’s MINI-LINK product portfolio, which shares a common management system with Router 6000 series. This makes the management and deployment of Router 6000 easy and efficient.

Kim Christensen, network director, 3 Denmark, says: “We are looking forward to continuing our good partnership and relationship with Ericsson with state of the art transmission equipment. This is the next step into the 5G era.”

Arun Bansal, senior vice president and head of Ericsson in Europe & Latin America, says: “Hi3G is establishing itself as one of the 5G leaders in the region and we are committed to helping them on this journey by building the highest quality network that provides an outstanding user experience. The network is at the heart of 5G and our portfolio – the most complete in the industry – will enable service providers today to evolve smoothly to the next generation of networks.”

Ericsson’s 5G Business Potential report, found that operators can add a revenue of USD 204 to 619 billion (12 to 36%) to their forecast service revenues of USD 1.7 trillion in 2026 by targeting the digital transformation of other industries, such as automotive and manufacturing, using 5G-IoT technology.

The Router 6000 series is a game changer because it responds directly to operators’ challenges of exponentially growing data traffic volumes and significant increase in the number of connected devices. It not only addresses operators’ needs for scalability, but also for security and higher operational efficiency.

