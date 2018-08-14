Rebecca Eclipse, Globe Telecom

Amdocs has announced a new collaboration with Amazon Web Services to enable Globe Telecom, one of the Philippine’s largest telecommunications providers, to deliver cloud-based intelligent customer engagement. Under the multi-year service agreement, Amdocs will assist Globe in modernising its IT operations across several lines of the operator’s business. The vendor will focus on delivering enhanced customer experience across all Globe’s customer touchpoints and will introduce capabilities including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Here, Rebecca Eclipse, the chief customer experience officer at Globe Telecom, provides further details of the deployment.

VanillaPlus: How much is the deal worth?

Rebecca Eclipse: This is one of the first co-design partnership projects that is being undertaken between Globe and Amdocs. It’s an important project in our digital journey and the deal size is definitely not insignificant. One of the priorities for 2018 is to enable a foundation to deliver differentiated customer experience and build an architecture that will help scale and reduce time-to-market of use cases.

VP: What is the timeframe for completing rollout and launching services based on the new IT systems?

RE: Globe is on a journey to deliver meaningful, personalised and proactive care to its customers with a vision of dominating on emotions and differentiating on service.

The first leg of this journey is to enable its frontliners across lines of business via a staggered roll-out starting in Q3 of 2018. Globe and Amdocs will implement this project under DevOps best practices and an agile framework, aiming to have the ability to launch multiple use cases every four weeks until the end of 2018 where the journey will continue.

VP: What systems and vendors are being replaced? Why are these no longer good enough?

RE: The intent is not just about replacing systems but to deliver proactive care and personalisation, and that is going to be enabled by automation, artificial intelligence, process optimisation, intelligent routing, knowing the customers and truly habituating them to the right channel that is best designed to address their concerns.

VP: How is Globe managing the transition from the old systems to the new ones? Will this be a gradual process with both systems existing in parallel for a while? If so, what are you doing to mitigate the additional cost and operational complexity of managing two approaches?

RE: Taking the inspiration from the ‘Start Small, Fail Quickly/Scale Fast’ concept, the transition to the new customer experience (CX) solution will be gradual. Foremost is delivering what our customers have been wanting for the past years and then delivering what will empower them to have a seamless – omni – experience across digital and non-digital channels.

There is some complexity around operating the two systems in parallel, and our prime goal is providing uninterrupted customer care and superior customer experience. We believe this approach will reduce the risks to the customers. In addition, the Phase 1 of the project – Foundational Build – will be completed within 2018. This will provide the right architecture that will enable scale for future use cases, so the complexity will not be for long.

VP: What benefits do you expect to see? What are the targets for churn reduction and cost savings?

RE: This project is one of the key components of our digital CX transformation and benefits will range from making customer experience more personal, proactive, engaging, efficient and habituating them through the journey from different life cycle stages.

VP: What impact do you expect this effort to have on headcount in sales and customer services? How are roles evolving?

This programme is not about headcount reduction and we are still in the early stages of transformation. Therefore, we are not focused on achieving any headcount reduction. Having said this, we know there will be efficiency improvements.