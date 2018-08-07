Rick Calder of Gtt Communications

Gtt Communications, Inc., the global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced an updated division structure following the acquisition of Interoute.

Gtt appointed Martin Ford as UK division president, with responsibility for clients in the UK and Ireland in addition to the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. Mr. Ford previously served as Gtt’s EMEA division president. Prior to Gtt, Mr. Ford held a broad range of leadership roles with Hibernia Networks and Level 3.

Gtt announced Jesper Aagaard as Europe division president, with responsibility for clients in continental Europe. Mr. Aagaard was formerly managing director of Interoute in the Nordics and Netherlands. Prior to Interoute, Mr. Aagaard was CEO of Comendo Network in Denmark.

The new division structure aligns with Gtt’s expanded presence in Europe following its May 31 acquisition of Interoute, one of the region’s largest independent network operators. Gtt’s divisions have responsibility for key functions driving organic growth and the client experience, including sales, quoting, ordering, service delivery, billing and overall client account management.

The new divisions complement the Americas division led by Eric Warren and the Carrier division led by Jeff Beer.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to serve the expanding requirements of multinationals for cloud networking services,” stated Rick Calder, Gtt president and CEO. “Our new division structure and talented leadership enable us to provide outstanding service to our clients as we deliver on our purpose of connecting people across organisations, around the world and to every application in the cloud.”

