Sigma Systems, the global supplier in catalog-driven software, has signed a new multi-year agreement to extend its service provisioning partnership with its Communications Inc. (hereinafter referred to iTSCOM), Japan’s cable operator.

iTSCOM connects over one million customers to television, internet, smart home and telephone services. Sigma has worked with iTSCOM since 2011, providing Sigma Provisioning for its triple-play services, processing thousands of activation transactions every month. With Sigma Provisioning, iTSCOM has been able to deliver more services, maximise service profitability, accelerate new service revenue and enrich its customers’ service experience.

iTSCOM is also a managed service provider of Sigma Provisioning and Device Provisioning manager with the ability to offer these integrated products via a managed cloud solution to cable operators throughout Japan.

iTSCOM said: “Sigma’s platform is robust and stable, which means we can increase our customer base, offer new services and support our SaaS offering efficiently and with confidence. We have always had a great working relationship with Sigma and appreciate all the support they have provided over the last seven years.”

Simon Muderack, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Sigma Systems commented: “iTSCOM is a great partner and we very much enjoy working with their team to improve operations and enable a managed cloud service for Japan’s cable operators.”

“Sigma has worked in the Japanese market for many years and has a unique understanding of operators’ needs. Our catalog-driven software is designed to help companies create, sell and deliver in the digital age, helping them to get next done now.”

