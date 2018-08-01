Jim Odom of Centina

Centina, a provider of network performance management and strategic assurance solutions for service providers worldwide, has expanded its leadership team to support the increasing demand for the company’s innovative solutions.

The new hires come at a time when the company reports rapid growth and adoption by Tier one operators. Centina has hired two vice presidents and a director to continue sales growth and support the delivery of vSure to customers.

The new executives include:

Jim Odom, vice president of sales, Americas. Mr. Odom has over 30 years of experience in the telecom and OSS software space. Prior to joining Centina, Odom was the CEO/founder of NetBoss Technologies, the president of CHR Software, CEO/president of Martin Group, and VP of Harris Corporation Network Support Division. Jochen Van Guyse, vice president of sales, EMEA. Mr. Van Guyse has more than 20 years of experience in global telecom sales. Prior to joining Centina, Van Guyse spent most of his career at Cisco Systems in various executive sales roles. Neil Axford, director of systems and solutions engineering. Mr. Axford has over 23 years of experience in the telecoms industry. Prior to joining Centina, Axford was the director of operations for GBI Cable System and director, Global Technical Services, and head of global provisioning and restoration at FLAG Telecom.

Centina is the market provider in network management and service assurance, helping operators maintain the highest levels of performance and customer experience as they undergo virtualisation.

“This is an important time for Centina as we see an increased uptake of our solution in the market,” said Anand Gonuguntla, co-founder and CEO at Centina. “The new talent joining Centina only underscores the success of the company and our ability to scale to the market need for assurance during digital transformation.”

