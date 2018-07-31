Syniverse launched Secure Global Access, a private, secure, global network that aims to enable businesses to reliably safeguard mission-critical data. Five multinational businesses are already using Syniverse Secure Global Access to securely connect to the evolving mobile ecosystem and to safeguard vital business transactions like those needed to support the Internet of Things (IoT).

“While the public internet has become the platform for countless billions of sensitive business exchanges and transactions every day, almost 40% of all industrial control systems and critical infrastructure faced a cyberattack in the second half of 2017, according to BluVector,” said Dean Douglas, president and CEO, Syniverse.

“The reality is that the internet was not designed to be a secure environment, with malware and ransomware, data thefts and breaches, and hacks and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks representing just some of the serious rising threats that undermine the public internet backbone.”

By directly connecting the enterprise to the Syniverse network, the Syniverse Secure Global Access provides privacy and security that are not available through the public internet. Moreover, it provides those businesses with secure connectivity to mobile operators across nearly 200 countries and territories.

“Companies moving into cloud and virtualised environments increasingly need to be able to move data and services in a private and secure manner, especially as the average cost of a single data breach will exceed $150 million (€127.90 millon) by 2020, according to Juniper Research,” said John Wick, senior vice president and general manager, Connectivity and Mobility Services, Syniverse.

“With stakes this high, businesses must have secure connectivity that provides global reach, reliability and isolation that is not possible via the public internet. Processing more than 4 billion transactions per day for more than 1,500 businesses around the globe, Syniverse has a history of securely supporting the volumes of high-speed, low-latency transactions that IoT will demand going forward.”

In the last few years, critical business information has been compromised on an unrivalled scale. These attacks – which have taken down web servers worldwide and hit some of the largest financial institutions, utility companies, governments, healthcare providers, media companies, social networks and news outlets around the world – have been made possible by the vulnerability of the public internet.

Syniverse Secure Global Access uniquely reduces a business’s exposure to these types of attacks by operating independently from the public internet to provide a private, global network with the scale necessary for businesses to keep pace with the explosive IoT growth.

“Syniverse Secure Global Access builds on our legacy of operating private, global networks that interconnect the mobile ecosystem and reach more than 7 billion mobile devices today,” Wick said. “The launch of this secure, trusted, global network is the beginning of a new era of secure network solutions we will be offering to businesses and will incorporate features like cloud connectivity, advanced policy-based controls, and analytics.”

