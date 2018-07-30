Mark Bunnell of NuWave

Ribbon Communications Inc. , a provider in secure and intelligent cloud communications, announced that NuWave Communications, Inc., a provider of Unified Communications (UC), Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, and wholesale and retail telephony solutions, is utilising Ribbon’s Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controller (SBC) to support its new Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams service for enterprise customers.

“Organisations want to take full advantage of Microsoft’s Modern Workplace, including its voice capabilities, while outsourcing telephony provision and management,” said Mark Bunnell, COO, NuWave.

“With Ribbon’s scalable SBCs we can now give our customers a practically frictionless, cost-effective solution to move their subscribers to Microsoft Teams and include voice via Direct Routing for Teams. NuWave’s NuTeams solution offers calling plan options at more aggressive price points than are currently available in the market and prevents service interruptions by offering post pay options instead of prepay communications credits. This is a tremendous step forward in UC adoption.”

Ribbon’s Microsoft Teams- certified hardware and software SBCs provide secure, integrated voice services to Teams collaboration environments. Ribbon is one of only three SBC vendors officially certified by Microsoft to integrate its SBCs with Teams, connecting legacy systems and endpoints to Calling in Teams to integrate voice services. Ribbon’s carrier-grade SBCs provide the economies of scale necessary for carriers such as NuWave to offer proven, cost-effective SIP trunking solutions to enterprise customers.

“Unified Communications are helping enterprises around the world become more collaborative, productive and efficient, and Microsoft Teams is a key enabler in this transformation,” said Patrick Joggerst, chief marketing officer and EVP business development, Ribbon. “Our SBC portfolio is designed to help carriers and enterprises seamlessly reap the benefits of new functionality and move towards a more integrated work environment.”

