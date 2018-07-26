Jean-Marc Harion of Play

P4 sp. z o.o. (Play), subsidiary of Play Communications S.A., has selected Ericsson as an additional partner to expand its radio access network in Poland, based on Ericsson Radio System.

The expansion of Play’s network includes radio access network components as well as Operation Support System (OSS) components with Ericsson Network Manager. The agreement is effective immediately.

The network expansion with Ericsson Radio System will help Play increase its mobile broadband coverage nationwide and significantly enhance subscribers’ user experience in the process. Additionally, Play and Ericsson have agreed a cooperation between Play and Ericsson’s R&D centres in Poland, located in Kraków and Łódź, where Ericsson employs a large group of radio experts.

Selecting Ericsson as an additional network vendor means Play has gained an additional world-leading radio and OSS partner to complete its strategic project to build its own nationwide mobile network. Play’s network plans remain to essentially complete the roll out of its radio network by the end of 2020, to reduce national roaming costs and deliver a top service to Play’s customers.

Play already has a network of more than 6,000 owned base stations across Poland equipped with the most recent technology equipment. The cooperation with Ericsson will not only support this project but will also allow for the implementation of 4G to 5G system evolution projects in the longer term. Radio and baseband units in Ericsson Radio System are ready for 5G.

Play CEO, Jean-Marc Harion, says: “Play has been the operator deploying the largest number of radio sites this year, and our mobile data speed was recently recognised as the second best in Poland. In the perspective of our investments in existing and future technology, we are pleased to extend our cooperation with Ericsson to the area of the radio network.

Play has gained a strong partner in Ericsson, which will help us accelerate the plan of further expansion of our own telecommunication network and ultimately will participate in the next stages of our network evolution.”

Arun Bansal, senior vice president and head of Ericsson in Europe and Latin America, says: “This is an important win for Ericsson in Europe and as a result, we will grow our market share significantly in Poland. By deploying our best-of-breed, next-generation radio network and OSS solutions, we can enable Play to further expand their network cost-effectively and deliver a great customer experience to their subscribers.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus