John Gould of CyrusOne

PS Lightwave announced that the company will be offering low-latency, high-performance cross connects with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to its customers in four CyrusOne data centres in Houston.

Partnering with CyrusOne enables PS Lightwave to meet growing demands for data centre services, cloud access, interconnection services, disaster recovery and business continuity. The cross-connects are available in CyrusOne’s Houston West I, Houston West II, Houston West III and Houston–Galleria facilities.

This will enable PS Lightwave’s extensive fiber-optic network footprint in Houston to provide a direct connection to AWS, creating resilient, secure, hybrid computing opportunities for business applications and mission-critical data.

“Nine of the top 10 cloud providers are also CyrusOne customers, and this relationship provides PS Lightwave customers the flexibility and scalability desired to interact with the public cloud. Our presence in the CyrusOne data centres allows our customers to be just one cross-connect away to Amazon Web Services from anywhere on our 5,500 miles of fiber in the Houston area,” said DeLisa Williams, senior carrier services executive, PS Lightwave.

CyrusOne data centres provide a resilient, high-performance, cloud-ready infrastructure that supports the efficient processing of data, providing the ideal infrastructure platform for PS Lightwave’s portfolio of services.

Access to AWS, as well as colocation, private point-to-point and point-to-multi-point networks, cloud services and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) are all available on Houston’s largest private Metropolitan Area Network (MAN).

CyrusOne’s Houston data centres are part of a portfolio of 45 data-centre facilities across the United States, Europe and Asia that provide customers with flexibility and scale to match their specific IT growth needs.

CyrusOne facilities are engineered to include the power-density infrastructure required to deliver high availability, including architecture with the highest available power redundancy (2N). The company has 200 Fortune 1000 customers and serves nine of the world’s 10 largest cloud providers.

“CyrusOne has a very strong interconnection and cloud enablement platform, and with PS Lightwave’s focus on customer performance and flexibility, we’re pleased to make those connections available to a wider universe of customers in Houston,” said John Gould, executive vice president – worldwide sales, CyrusOne. “We look forward to the continuation of a productive relationship with this respected provider. Together, we enable more customer options in the Houston market.”

To learn more about our solutions, please click here

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus