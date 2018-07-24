Javvad Malik of AlienVault wrote the report

San Mateo, CA-based security company AlienVault has published the results of new research on cybersecurity professionals key concerns, and the interaction of cybersecurity and politics. Jeremy Cowan reports.

This follows the news that AlienVault is to be acquired by AT&T to expand its threat detection and response to its business customers. (Also see: AT&T to expand threat detection and response to its business customers with acquisition of AlienVault.)

The research was carried out by AlienVault to determine what keeps security professionals on their toes and how cyber security is becoming entrenched in politics. The study canvassed the opinions of more than 900 security professionals attending Infosecurity Europe 2018 and is written by Javvad Malik, security advocate at AlienVault.

The research found that:

Looking forward, cloud security threats are the most concerning external threat

Internally, phishing (55%) and ransomware (45%) lead the pack of worries for security departments

In all, 92% of respondents would rather pay a subscription fee, allow ads, or leave a website altogether rather than allow the website to mine cryptocurrency

Just over half (56%) believe cybersecurity has become a political pawn.

This report is based on the experience of the author and a survey of 928 participants at Infosecurity Europe 2018. Demographic data of the survey respondents was not collected. Respondents were not prompted for their answers, nor was any clarification provided about the terms or definitions.

The full report, complete with Javvad’s insight into the findings, is now available from AlienVault. It can be viewed here: https://www.alienvault.com/blogs/security-essentials/threats-politics-and-cryptocurrency-mining-infosecurity-europe-2018-survey-results

