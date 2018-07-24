u‑blox, a global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies, announced that Vodafone certified its multi-mode LTE Cat 1 LARA-R211 module with 2G fallback for global usage over its mobile networks.

LARA-R211 offers data connectivity as well as VoLTE (Voice over LTE) and circuit switched voice service over 2G (CSFB). It is therefore well suited for a variety of mobile and stationary applications that require robust data connectivity and voice service, such as alarm panels, home automation, and asset tracking. The module also provides a 2G fallback, ensuring connectivity and seamless operation in cases where LTE coverage is not yet available.

Thanks to u-blox’s proprietary cellular positioning technology CellLocate, LARA-R211 provides cost-effective location estimation based on information from surrounding cellular base stations. This location capability enables easy integration of the module for instance in the case of asset tracking applications.

“The u-blox LARA-R211 is now part of Vodafone’s global mobile connectivity solution. This certification guarantees seamless operation and interoperability for both data and voice transmission, thereby ensuring that customers receive the best possible service when integrating LARA-R211 into their devices and running them over Vodafone’s global mobile networks,” said Drazen Drinic, principal product strategy, product centre cellular at u‑blox.

“Our aim at Vodafone is to provide the best quality to our end customers while using our network. To ideally ensure this, a central component is the interworking of the module and our network. With our cellular module certification services, we therefore validate modules, such like the u-blox LARA-R211, against the global Vodafone network requirements using our test facilities in the Vodafone Innovation Park.”

“In this way both customers on Vodafone and u-blox side benefit from the service which provides them with the perfect network experience,” said Britta Rudolphi, head of technology innovation & business development at Vodafone.

LARA-R211 is available for purchase.

