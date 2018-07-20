Maamoun Seido of Microsemi Corporation

Microsemi Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Microchip Technology Inc. announced its newest network synchronisation integrated circuit (IC) product family for Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE) and IEEE 1588 timing and line card applications.

Targeted for upcoming 5G wireless equipment and network infrastructure, the new product family provides advanced phase measurement and adjustment capabilities which simplify next-generation transport and wireless equipment design. These capabilities also enable equipment to achieve the stringent phase alignment requirements which are down to 130 nanoseconds (ns) across the entire network.

As next-generation networks will move greater amounts of data providing increased connectivity and must do so with lower latency and at a lower cost, Microsemi’s new network synchronisation IC product family provides the feature set necessary to address these challenges. The devices’ precise timing capabilities to monitor, measure, tune and calibrate to the picosecond enable equipment manufacturers to address the tenfold increase in phase alignment accuracy required by 5G networks.

“The precise time capabilities of these new devices directly address the growing constraints put on our customers by next-generation networks,” said Maamoun Seido, vice president and business unit manager for Microsemi’s timing products. “Our new network synchronisation IC product family strengthens our leadership position in the market by leveraging our deep expertise to solve these difficult 5G requirements with advanced features and technologies.”

According to market research firm IHS Markit, worldwide acceleration in 5G developments has pushed the 5G forecast substantially from $59 million (€50.61 million) in 2018 to $11.3 billion (€9.69 billion) in 2022. Microsemi’s new product family is ideal for a variety of 5G applications, including 5G baseband, radio units, distributed units and centralised units. These new devices can also address the demands of mobile fronthaul/midhaul/backhaul, including microwave/millimeter wave and service provider switches and routers.

Product family devices

Microsemi’s new product family includes SyncE packet clock network synchronisers—ZL30671, ZL30672 and ZL30673—which offer one to three channels of SyncE packet clock synchronisation, and the family’s ZL30681, ZL30682 and ZL30683 offer one, two or three independent channels of SyncE clock translation while the ZL30256 is able to attenuate and translate frequencies up to three channels.

Its IEEE 1588 and SyncE packet clock network synchronisers—ZL30771, ZL30772 and ZL30773—offer one to three independent timing channels of a combined hardware and software platform including IEEE 1588-2008 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) stack and synchronsation algorithms.

Key features of the overall product family include:

Precise time performance

Input vs. input phase measurement with 1 picosecond (ps) resolution

Input vs. digital phase locked loop (DPLL) phase measurement with 1 ps resolution

Input and DPLL phase adjustment with 1 ps resolution

Output synthesiser has 1 ps phase-adjustment resolution



Versatile feature set

10 input references

16 programmable outputs

three independent DPLL channels

two precision synthessers

one general purpose synthesiser

redundant oscillator support



Full IEEE 1588 support

Product Availability

Microsemi’s new network synchronisation IC product family is available now. For more information, click here

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus