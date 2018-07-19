CALLUP, a provider of Value Added Services (VAS) and Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions for the telecom industry, announced that a major African mobile operator has selected CALLUP’s mobile device management platform – MDM+.

The platform will allow the mobile operator to manage mobile phones, M2M and IoT (Internet of Things) devices, set-top boxes and other devices remotely, using various device management protocols, such as OMA DM, TR-069 and LWM2M. CALLUP’s MDM+ will be used to support subscribers proactively and remotely during the entire device lifecycle.

The MDM+ platform is a comprehensive, automatic device detection and configuration system that identifies new mobile devices entering the network. Once detected, and based on a preconfigured rules engine, it can configure various services on the device.

“We congratulate our new African customer on selecting CALLUP MDM+, which can simultaneously manage a huge number of devices of any kind. The complexity of needs was addressed by our DM platform with additional input from our R&D team.”

“This transaction is another milestone in the growing popularity of MDM+ among mobile operators around the world,” said Alon Roth, CEO of CALLUP. “Cellular operators are currently being judged by customers and prospects for their level of innovation, customer service and customer experience. MDM+ enables mobile operators to respond optimally to these challenges.”

MDM+ supports all devices: feature phones, smart phones, IoT devices, SIM cards, consumer electronics and M2M. MDM+ uses Open Mobile Alliance Client Provisioning (OMA-CP) and OMA Device Management (OMA-DM) for these operations, and enables proprietary protocols to be plugged. It supports all network technologies and topographies: GSM, LTE, CDMA and hybrid networks.

CALLUP’s MDM+ also serves as an IoT device management platform, enabling remote management of various types of IoT devices with different operating systems and communication protocols. This allows operators to control, monitor and secure a large inventory on IoT devices – in real time. The operator can add devices, remove devices, and make remote configuration changes on any device. The system can remotely update the IoT device’s software and send alerts about malfunctions.

