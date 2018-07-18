Syniverse announced it has appointed respected security and threat management executive Philip Celestin as chief security and risk officer, effective July 16. Celestini brings extensive senior-level FBI expertise that will lead and grow industry awareness ofcritical threats that are increasing through new technology evolutions such as Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, rich communications services (RCS) and secure network advancements.

Prior to Syniverse, Celestini was most recently Special Agent in Charge of the Intelligence Division at the FBI’s Washington Field Office in addition to having served as the FBI’s senior representative to the National Security Agency and the United States Cyber Command.

Throughout his 35-year career, he has earned numerous commendations and community honors as a Special Agent, including being named “Federal Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” by a local chapter of Optimists International.

“In the age of digital transformation, cybercrime is expected to cost businesses over $2 trillion (€1.72 trillion) by 2019, according to Juniper Research, so Syniverse is laser focused on protecting our customers and partners through our global secure network, messaging and transaction services like our recently launched Secure Global Access,” said Dean Douglas, president and CEO, Syniverse.

“With this focus at the forefront, Phil is a critical addition to our executive leadership team with his unrivaled experience in cybersecurity and intelligence necessary to drive strong, secure connections across our customers and partners.”

During his time with the FBI, Celestini earned the FBI’s intelligence officer certification, along with several GIAC cybersecurity certifications and the Insider Threat Program Manager (ITPM) certification from Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute.

He has supervised criminal, cyber, intelligence, and security operations worldwide, worked successfully on myriad criminal investigations, and served on the National Security Council and Homeland Security Council at the White House as director for Crisis Response and Incident Management. Prior to the FBI, Celestini was an intelligence operations officer with the United States Air Force and also worked briefly as assistant chief of security for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I am thrilled and honored to join Syniverse’s cutting-edge team of mobile technology innovators, and I look forward to leveraging my experience in an outstanding company at the forefront of global digital transformation,” Celestini said.

“The focus on security and managing risk that Syniverse stresses for its solutions and operations is impressive. It demonstrates the company’s dedication to delivering the best possible user experience for customers and partners, and it provides a solid foundation on which to build.”

“The recent launch of the Secure Global Access network clearly reinforces Syniverse’s strong commitment to staying in front of a constantly evolving online threat environment, especially in light of emerging technologies like IoT, 5G, and RCS.”

Celestini is based at Syniverse’s global headquarters in Tampa, Fla. He received his bachelor’s degree from the United States Air Force Academy, and holds a master’s degree with distinction in public safety leadership.

