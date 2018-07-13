Vanessa Little of VMware

ETSI Open Source MANO has just reached the critical number of 100 participating organisations in the group. A wide range of industry players are involved in the OSM community, including service providers, VNF vendors, distributors, system integrators and infrastructure providers, creating a diverse ecosystem developing NFV technologies for the upcoming 5G networks.

During the latest meeting of the OSM community, hosted by Telenor, the upcoming OSM Release (FIVE) started to take shape. 5G use cases, network slicing and micro-service orchestration were some of the key areas of discussion, as these topics are steering the development efforts for the upcoming release. A co-located Hackfest enabled participants to get hands-on experience with the newest OSM features, APIs and User Interface.

During the meeting, the Technical Steering Committee of OSM elected Vanessa Little, from VMware, as their new chair. “As the new chair of the TSC, I will be happy to continue promoting OSM as a viable orchestration solution for global application”, says Vanessa Little, chair of the TSC.

“My role reinforces VMware’s commitment to this important project. On the technical side, I will leverage the expertise of the group to update and maintain OSM Information Models and API interfaces as well as liaise with other open source and standards bodies. This is an exciting time in the Open Source NFV space, as projects like OSM are reaching viable maturity.”

Interoperability is critically important to drive NFV market adoption, so OSM actively participates in the ETSI NFV Plugtests events. Thus, in the 3rd ETSI NFV Plugtests held last month, the OSM community had the opportunity to run interoperability tests with 19 VNFs and 9 VIM-NFVI combinations.

It was also the place to meet other open source communities to explore synergies and share insights through joint hacking and testing. As a result, during the event, a multi-vendor demo was showcased, involving six providers and four open source projects, including OSM, to demonstrate complex end to end NFV scenarios.

These last Plugtests brought also the opportunity to validate the ETSI NFV-SOL005 API implementation in OSM, and provide feedback to ETSI NFV. The OSM End User Advisory Group also provided feedback to ETSI NFV through their recently released white paper: “Experience with NFV architecture, interfaces, and information models”.

OSM is now getting ready for its 6th Plenary and 4th OSM Hackfest to be held from 29 October to 2 November 2018 in Palo Alto hosted by VMware. The OSM Plenaries and Hackfests are important opportunities for new users to get familiar with the latest version of OSM and exercise the main functionalities with the support of core OSM developers and module leaders.

Typical activities include both basic operations – such as installation setup, and regular operation – as well as more advanced activities, such as on-boarding and modelling of VNFs, including their full lifecycle management and Day 0/1/2 operations. In addition, experienced users and developers will have the opportunity to hack into OSM to fine-tune, test and demonstrate the latest features coming with Release FIVE, leveraging on the OSM Remote Labs network.

