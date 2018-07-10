Jon Pritchard of Syniverse

Syniverse announced the additions of Norm Korey and Jon Pritchard to lead the company’s Sales and Operations functions. Together, Korey and Pritchard will drive local alignment of these organisations to meet the digital transformation needs of Syniverse’s customers and partners through Syniverse’s global secure network, messaging and transaction services.

Korey will join Syniverse on July 23 to lead Sales and Operations for North America, the Caribbean and Latin America as president, Americas. Pritchard joined Syniverse on July 9 as president, EMEA and Asia, directing Sales and Operations across Europe, India, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

“Maintaining a laser focus on our customers is a top priority, and Norm and Jon both bring extensive experience and expertise to ensure we’re able to meet and exceed our customers’ needs based on their unique market dynamics across nearly 200 countries and territories,” said Dean Douglas, president and CEO, Syniverse.

“Closer proximity to our customers will strengthen our ability to promptly serve their needs, and Norm and Jon will work closely with our Syniverse Services organisation to deliver greater in-region expertise and local support critical to each market where we serve our customers.”

Korey brings to Syniverse more than 30 years’ experience in the information technology and telecommunications industries globally, most recently serving as a global sales and service leader at Salesforce. In addition, he has served in senior leadership roles at CenturyLink, Unify, IBM, Motorola and AT&T. Korey will be based at the Syniverse global headquarters in Tampa, Fla.

“With rapidly growing market developments like 5G, the internet of things and blockchain, combined with the recent launch of new Syniverse innovations like Secure Global Access, this is an exciting time to join the company as we help businesses around the globe to grow and adapt in the age of digital transformation,” Korey said.

Based in Luxembourg, Pritchard’s 30-plus years of experience includes a track record for capturing substantial business opportunities, cultivating partnerships and driving change, most recently as CEO of Unify, in addition to previous senior executive roles at Westcon and Ingram Micro UK.

“As Syniverse expands its global reach, MEA and Asia are critical markets, and I look forward to working together with our enterprise and mobile operator customers in these regions to deliver new innovations and accelerate growth,” Pritchard said.

