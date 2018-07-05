Vinod Kumar of Subex

Subex, a telecom analytics solution provider, has won a multi-million-dollar contract with Optus, Australia to implement its ROC Network Asset Management solution.

Optus is one of the telecom operators in Australia and a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel. The company offers mobile, enterprise and wholesale services and home entertainment, exclusive content including EPL.

Subex was selected after reportedly demonstrating its domain expertise and unique value proposition while showcasing the superiority of its solution. As part of the deal, Subex’s ROC Network Asset Management will enable Optus to control all of its existing and new network investments through a well-defined network efficiency framework. This implementation will further help Optus to protect their network investments, improve utilisation visibility and provide better financial controls.

“We are excited to partner with Optus for enabling Subex’s ROC Network Asset Management solution. This win allows us to increase our footprint in the Australian market and for our ROC Network Asset Management product, which is a testament to our Subex 3.0 strategy. Moreover, the partnership will also play a larger role in the industry by providing guiding principles for cost management for global operators who are looking to undergo a network upgrade programme,” said Vinod Kumar, CEO and managing director, Subex.

Commenting on the development, an Optus spokesperson said, “We have designed a Network Assurance program that will ensure clear visibility across the complete lifecycle of the program. In line with this, we were looking for a collaborative partnership to implement an Asset Lifecycle Management system. Subex was selected for this deployment basis due to their domain expertise and successful deployment at other global customers”.

Subex ROC Network Asset Management is a Telecom Asset Lifecycle Management solution which provides a framework and controls to manage Network Capex efficiently. The solution also provides standardised processes for managing and optimising network assets.

The solution ties together the financial parameters of assets with current utilisation and location, thus creating a 360 degree view of the asset. This enables effective validation of requests for Capex spend, generation of accurate reports for audits and better calculation of return on assets. The solution creates opportunities to generate free cash flow by identifying end-of-life assets for monetisation.

