Radio spectrum has long been considered a valuable national resource, heavily regulated by government and largely expensive for commercial use. For cellular carriers with traditional business models, reliant on access to licensed spectrum, this has become a costly trade deal.

LTE is the preferred radio technology standard but if a wireless device promises to “play nice”, most regulators will allow it to transmit on a slice of spectrum that’s unlicensed, exempt or free.

Still, it faces both coverage and capacity challenges as the demand for broadband internet access grows.

Wi-Fi, on the other hand, doesn’t require any cellular infrastructure, is designed to work in public spaces and shared environments, transmits at high data rates and is considerably cheaper.

This article explores the idea of uniting LTE and Wi-Fi for a better user experience and the potential to end the issue of network coverage.

