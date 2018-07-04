Ray Anderson of Bango

Bango, the mobile commerce company, has partnered with Pandora, the largest music streaming service in the U.S., to power subscriptions through Pandora reseller partners. This service is initially available on a U.S.-based wireless network provider, enabling Pandora to grow the subscriber base for their leading music service.

Eligible customers can select a bundled subscription to Pandora Premium to add to their plan. AT&T customers are the first to receive this offer. With Pandora Premium, users can search and play any song or album, with unlimited skips / replays, no ads, higher quality audio, offline listening, the ability to create playlists, and access to Pandora’s newly launched Personalised Soundtracks.

The past few years have seen a huge change in how people get their entertainment, with a dramatic shift toward online streaming services to access the latest entertainment. The paid subscription model has supported the growth in these services. According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the majority of the 16.5% rise in music revenue in the U.S. in 2017 is due to music streaming services.

“Driving subscriber growth is a key focus area for us this year,” said Dave Geary, VP of Business Development, Pandora. “We’re excited to partner with Bango to enable listeners’ seamless sign-up to Pandora’s subscription music services through Bango’s network of telco and other billing partners.”

“Bango is excited that Pandora has chosen to use the Bango Platform to broaden their reach through partnership with resellers,”commented Bango CEO Ray Anderson. “We look forward to building on this initial launch to enable Pandora to grow new subscribers in the era of streaming services”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus