John Peters of Aryaka

Aryaka, a global SD-WAN provider, announced that Japan’s Makino, a provider of metal-cutting and manufacturing technology, has selected its SD-WAN as-a-Service to respond to customers faster and to enable their cloud migration.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Makino has a global presence spanning the Americas, Asia, and Europe, building manufacturing tools for almost every vertical and serving hundreds of customers in the aerospace, automotive, and construction industries.

Makino offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) applications for electrical discharge machines, enhances users’ experience and efficiency, reduces machine downtime, and enables shop managers and operators to monitor and control electrical discharge machining (EDM) processes.

After relying on legacy VPN and MPLS solutions for years, Makino chose to upgrade its network to align to key digital transformation initiatives:

Significantly improve speed and performance of international data transfer and synchronisation

Seamlessly transition to using more cloud applications

Deliver better voice and video communications for customers and partners

Improving the speed and performance of data synchronisation was a primary objective for Makino. To meet the demands of customers around the globe, Makino needed to synchronise massive amounts of data for their machine specs and schematics from their Tokyo, Japan headquarters to the company’s tech centre in Mason, Ohio.

“If one of our employees came in and responded to a call from an end user who needed to order parts, what would happen is if that data transfer wasn’t current, then we could give them bad data,” said Darren Sargent, infrastructure engineer, Makino. “We could commit to ordering something that we actually didn’t have and that caused delays in being able to service our customers.”

“With our previous network, it would take between 6 – 7 hours daily to synch up connections between two locations,” said Glenn Hensley, IT infrastructure manager at Makino. “With Aryaka’s global SD-WAN solution, it takes just 20 minutes to complete the same task. With Aryaka we were able to get twice the bandwidth for the same cost coupled with a very rapid deployment cycle.”

Next year, Makino is shifting to use applications that are 90% cloud-based, so it was important to deploy Aryaka as the foundation for this migration to the cloud.

“We now have the infrastructure in place to handle the upcoming cloud migration and can deliver data and applications to every end-user as if it lived in this local data centre,” added Hensley. “Aryaka’s SD-WAN is a global fast-lane for all of our business applications.”

“Global manufacturing companies like Makino rely on fast and consistent application performance to synchronise massive amounts of data and service customers in a timely manner,” said John Peters, chief executive officer at Aryaka, “Aryaka’s SD-WAN as-a-Service optimises global network connectivity and enables digital transformation for these businesses as they move towards cloud-based applications and industrial IoT.”

Deployed by hundreds of globally distributed manufacturing businesses, Aryaka is the leading global SD-WAN provider and has the fastest growing SD-WAN solution in the market today, delivering enhanced performance for cloud and on-premises applications worldwide.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus