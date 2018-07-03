Mark Nelson of Talend

Talend, a global provider in cloud integration solutions, announced that it has named Mark Nelson to its board of directors. Mr. Nelson has more than 25 years of experience in software development, engineering, and SaaS infrastructureat AT&T, Informix, Oracle, Concur, and most recently at Tableau, where he is currently executive vice president of product development.

“We’re thrilled to bring on a technology veteran like Mark with extensive expertise in cloud and new data technologies to bolster Talend’s board and help guide Talend through the next phase of its growth,” said Mike Tuchen, CEO, Talend.

“This is a continuation over the last two years of our transition to a world-class, fully independent public company board. I am confident Mark will provide invaluable strategic advice to the company and I and the rest of the Board look forward to working with him.”

At Tableau, Mr. Nelson is responsible for leading the global engineering team, helping the company continue to broaden and deepen its industry leading analytics platform to support customers globally. Previously he was CTO at Concur where he was responsible for all aspects of product development as well as hosting operations for their SaaS services and Concur’s internal IT function.

He also spent more than 16 years as vice president and architect at Oracle, where his last role was responsible for much of Oracle’s cloud infrastructure. Mr. Nelson’s extensive cloud computing expertise also affords him a role as an advisory board member for SkyTap, a cloud provider focused on transforming traditional enterprise applications.

“Talend has architected a powerful single platform for data integration across cloud and on-premises environments, enabling greater collaboration between IT and business teams,” said Nelson. “As a passionate believer in the importance of data and the opportunities around it, I look forward to advising and supporting Talend and its innovations in cloud integration.”

Mr. Nelson holds a B.S. in General Engineering and an M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

