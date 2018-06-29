Bright Box, the global supplier of the Remoto Connected Car platform for OEMs and Customer Retention Solution for dealerships, has now deployed its telematics solution with a major customer in Eastern Europe, the Motor Car Group.

In 2016, the Motor Car Group chose Bright Box as its permanent supplier of excellent service features and an innovative end-user communication channel. As a result, the Motor Car Group obtained an app allowing dealership customers to follow up on the latest news and promotions, instantly contact the dealer regarding any problems, sign up for services and maintenance, book a test drive at a convenient time, or receive personalised offers from dealerships. Over the last two years the app has been downloaded by about 10,000 customers.

Recently Bright Box delivered a turnkey connected car platform, Remoto. It comprises a certified OBD dongle to be installed in the vehicle, a web-based control panel, and a customer app for contact with dealers. The My Car telematics service provided with the new release of the Customer Retention services makes the mobile app a unique aggregated information platform for dealerships and for customer.

The My Car telematics solution enables a number of telematics applications, including central locking status, fuel level, battery level, odometer, tire pressure, and temperature, while customers have access to trip history and parking time.

Our new comprehensive Motor Car solution includes functionality developed just for Motor Car. Dealers can use odometer readings to help customers and send them notifications when maintenance is due. Dealers now have an excellent communications tool that keeps them in constant contact with their customers, so they’re right there when they need them.

Users also have a new feature in the update: they can now mark their trips as business or private. This function was originally tested with Motor Car Group employees, but today it’s available to all users of the app. Private companies can now track the usage of their fleets for work purposes and get information about fuel consumption, mileage, and driving habits. This functionality allows individuals to use the monthly reports they receive to interact more productively with their employers when, for example, getting reimbursed for travel or fuel expenses.

The new release brings a whole range of advantages, including an improved user interface for the mobile app. ТCustomers can also choose their favorite brands from the twelve options available (Mercedes-Benz, Smart, Jeep, Honda, KIA, Opel, Hyundai, Toyota, and more), and a brand-based theme just for loyal customers will be applied to the app. Communicating with dealership consultants has also been improved in the new version. Information about a mechanic or consultant can now be added to the user’s phone book right from the app.

“As time passed, we wanted to offer our customers something more than just signing in to the service and communicating directly with their favorite dealers. In co-operation with Bright Box, we decided to go to Remoto. This update required a good deal of preparation, not only from Bright Box but especially on the Motor Car side. It meant training all our employees within the Slovak Republic, technical support, firmware development for individual models, and continuous improvement of existing functionality.”

“UAT has received the first positive feedback on how this solution works. We believe that this update will contribute to even better communication between the customer and the dealer. In any case, we are not standing still: we are continuing with development, and soon we will bring new features and models”, says ccc, CIO of the Motor Car Group.

The app is currently available in two languages: English and Slovak. The full range of services has been deployed for eight Mercedes models and five KIA models in 38 dealerships in Slovakia. The list of vehicle makes and models will be expand by the end of the year, as will the list of telematics and customer retention services.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus