Ray Anderson of Bango

Bango, the mobile commerce company, has expanded the use of its billing integration technology, enabling customers to sign-up for Amazon Prime Video in the UK through a leading mobile operator.

Using Bango’s billing integration technology, qualifying customers have the opportunity to subscribe to Prime Video as part of the customer’s mobile plan.

This follows Bango’s initial launch with Amazon in India for Bharti Airtel, India’s largest mobile network operator. Bango technology ensures that entitled mobile customers receive uninterrupted access to Amazon Prime Video from the moment they become active, for as long as they continue to subscribe and pay their mobile bills.

“Bango technology enables our customers to thrive by acquiring new users”, commented Ray Anderson, CEO, Bango. “Global merchants can offer their customers market leading products such as video and music services, home security, e-sports services and many more.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus