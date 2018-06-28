Mobile and digital technologies are expanding worldwide and while this increasing appetite for constant connectivity is easily achievable for urban and industrialised nations, the same demands from a developing one are putting the pressure on operators to meet supply for wireless communication in remote and rugged environments, where existing infrastructure isn’t available.

Operators are looking to Long Term Evolution (LTE) deployments to solve connectivity challenges around the world.

The deployment scenarios for LTE connectivity, where traffic volumes are low but the expectation for fast per-user data rates and latency is high, are temporary networks for public safety, natural disaster sites and defense operations. More permanent but still modest LTE network applications would be for campus, rural or remote networks for oil rigs, mining and farming operations and plantations.

This report looks into a cost effective, flexible and portable solution for deploying LTE networks in extraordinary scenarios.

