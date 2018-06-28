Event Date: 30 October 2018 – 31 October 2018,

Business Design Centre, London, UK

The Total Telecom Congress brings together leading executives from across the communication industry to explore how telcos must evolve to stay relevant in the digital economy.



200 speakers will explore the most important challenges the industry faces; from digital transformation strategies to bringing the customer to the centre of your business models; and delivering 5G networks to the role of AI in the new communications economy.

An unmissable conference if you want to be at the forefront of industry transformation.

