Event Date: 11 September 2018 – 12 September 2018,

Victoria Park Plaza, London, UK

For over 20 years, Carriers World has been at the core of the wholesale market, uniquely placed to help carriers understand where the opportunities lie to start developing strategies and building partnerships to ensure ongoing success.



Join wholesale operators, cloud/data centres, IPX providers, telcos and many more at the industry’s most forward-thinking event.

Read more